GOLAGHAT: A village along Golaghat-Wokha border that serves as the interstate border between Assam and Nagaland “remains without basic amenities”.

This village, which is among the worst affected areas because of the border row between Assam and Nagaland, is also deprived of electricity, a PTI report stated.

The village falls in an area, which is claimed by both Assam and Nagaland.

The village is inside the Nagaland Seed Farm premise, which is located in a disputed area in Merapani with Assam claiming the land to be under its Golaghat district and Nagaland, claiming it as part of the Wokha border.

“We are caught in this struggle for control between the two states and are deprived of even basic amenities. We don’t have any power connection, motorable roads or potable water,” a resident Sajjan Bhengra told PTI.

Since it comes under the disputed area, both governments have to take the consent of their counterpart for any developmental activity and each time, the other government put a spanner when one tried to provide electricity, Bhengra alleged.

The people are voters of Golaghat constituency in Assam, but the area where they live is within the demarcated premise of a Nagaland seed farm, the report stated.