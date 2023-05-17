Dimapur: A total of 325 inner line permit (ILP) defaulters were detected during a day-long verification drive in and around Kohima town of Nagaland on Tuesday, government sources said on Wednesday.

Five teams of the Kohima district administration and police carried out the ILP verification drive on Tuesday to detect illegal immigrants and ILP defaulters.

During the verification, cases of ILP with expiry dates and some without valid passes were detected. Accordingly, penalties were imposed as per sections (2), (3) and (4) of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873.

After verification of all the required documents, an amount of Rs 1.2 lakh was realised as penalties from the defaulters. The collected money will be deposited as government revenue.

The verification drive was conducted in pursuance of the direction issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kohima.

Sources added that the Special Task Force constituted for ILP verification will conduct periodic checking for the detection of illegal immigrants and ILP defaulters in the district.

Meanwhile, Dimapur deputy commissioner Sachin Jaiswal, in a notification on April 20, directed that every non-indigenous person entering the Dimapur district should possess ILP while a person passing through Dimapur to other states as a transit passenger must have a valid ticket and ILP.

The notification said every non-indigenous person settled in Dimapur or who entered the area of Dimapur district after November 21, 1979, and who has not yet obtained ILP must compulsorily procure ILP from his office within 30 days, failing which penal action will be initiated as per the BEFR 1873.

It also informed that a joint task force of the district administration and police will be constituted to conduct regular ILP checking and maintain a vigil for strict implementation of ILP in the district.

However, no ILP verification drive was seen to be carried out in the district to date.

The Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) demanded that the BEFR, 1973/ILP be enforced across Nagaland with December 1, 1963, as the cut-off date on the basis of the standing government notification of April 28, 1977.