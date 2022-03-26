Dimapur: India dominated the South Asian Cross Country Championships (SACCC), the biggest sporting event in the history of Nagaland, held in Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima on Saturday.

The 56th National Cross Country Championships (NCCC) was also held at the venue on the day. Altogether 34 states, UTs and boards participated in the national championships.

India won gold in all four categories – 10 km men, 10 km women, 8 km boys (under 20) and 6 km girls (Under 20).

The national cross country races were held in seven categories – men (10 km), under-20 boys (8 km), under-16 boys (6km) and women (10km), under-20 girls (6km), under-18 girls (4km) and under-16 girls (2km).

The SACCC and 56th NCCC were organised by the Nagaland Athletics Association under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India.