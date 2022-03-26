Dibrugarh: Coal mining operations at North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), a unit of Coal India Limited (CIL), resumed today with the Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi inaugurating the resumption of mining operations along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Tikak Colliery of NEC at Margherita in Tinsukia District.

Mining operations at NEC were halted in 2020 owing to certain environmental issues.

NEC presently operates in Tikak Colliery in Margherita with two opencast projects (OCPs) namely Tikak OCP and Tikak Extension OCP with a combined coal production capacity of 04 lakh tonne per annum.

Also Read: Assam: At least three NEEPCO employees dead during explosion at Kopili Hydel Project

NEC will also start producing coal from its Tirap OCP from upcoming fiscal 22-23 with a target to produce 10 lakh tonne of coal per annum.

Sarma said that the Assam Government is committed to maintaining a balance between development and the environment.

“While operationalizing Tikak Colliery, we have ensured that mining activities continue in sync with nature”, Sarma added.

“Our Government has extended all co-operation to Coal India Ltd in resolving environmental and all other issues that stalled the functioning of the North Eastern Coalfields”, the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: Assam: Forest official killed in elephant attack

Underlining the efforts of the Coal India management, central government and state government while the resumption of mining operations of Tikak Colliery, Sarma observed that the productive result of this coordinated effort will open up employment generation in this sector once again.

“This step was very important for the socio-economic development of the region, which has received a major boost today”, the Chief Minister said.