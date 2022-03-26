Guwahati: A forest official was killed during an elephant attack in Goalpara’s Lakhipur on Saturday.

As per reports, the deceased forest official has been identified as Antony Kahklary.

He was killed while attempting to chase away a herd of wild elephants back to the forest as they had strayed out to the village area.

The elephants had come out to the village in search of food but during their raid, they damaged several houses in the village.

Along with Antony, two other forest guards were also injured.

It may be mentioned that the man-elephant conflict in Assam has been one of the major issues as most of the time it leads to the death of either the jumbos or humans.

One major reason behind this has been termed to be deforestation and the expansion of human habitats into forest areas where wild animals live.