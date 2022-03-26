Neepco

Guwahati: At least three employees of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) are feared to be dead after a high-speed water pipeline exploded at the Kopili hydropower plant in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The explosion took place on Saturday morning.

Also Read: Assam: Forest official killed in elephant attack

As per reports, the deceased employees have been identified as Dimaraj Jahari, a contractual employee, Anupam Saikia, the Deputy Manager, and Jayanta Saikia, the manager of the project.

The incident took place as a result of an explosion in the penstock pipe.

The penstock pipe takes water from the Umrangso dam to the hydropower house.

A similar incident took place in 2019.

Also Read: Assam: Bank employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lakhimpur

Operations to prevent further damage to people and property nearby have been initiated and the situation is being monitored closely.

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com