Guwahati: A man who was working at the AGV Bank in Lakhimpur was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the National Highway in Lakhimpur.

The deceased has been identified as Kalidas Sarma a resident of Bihupuria.

He was working at the AGV Bank in Panigaon.

His dead body was found “abandoned” on the high.

The reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained but it has been suspected that he was murdered.

The incident might have been taken place while he was returning home and his family has demanded strict steps regarding the matter.

The police have initiated an investigation regarding the incident.