AIZAWL: The Northeast state of Mizoram may get a new airport or a heliport in the near future.

The possibility of setting up a new airport or a heliport in the southern part of Mizoram was discussed by chief minister Zoramthanga with Indian Air Force’s (IAF) eastern command chief Air Marshal SP Dharkar.

Air Officer commanding-in-chief of the eastern air command SP Dharkar called on Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga at the latter’s office in Aizawl on Tuesday (September 12).

If a new airport or a heliport in south Mizoram becomes a reality it will be used by both the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as civil aviation.

“We talked about the setting up of new airport/heliport that can be utilised for both IAF and civil aviation,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga also informed that the state government has already identified two locations in the southern part of the state for setting up the new airport.

“We have identified two locations in the southern part of Mizoram (for the new proposed airport),” said CM Zoramthanga.

It may be mentioned here that Mizoram currently has only airport – the Lengpui Airport – which is located near Aizawl in Mamit district.

Lengpui airport has flights to Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal.

On the other hand, the Mizoram CM and the eastern air command chief also “discussed steps to enhance air security system in Mizoram and in the Northeast”.

The duo also discussed “the importance of some security infrastructure in Mizoram”.