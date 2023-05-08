JAIPUR: One MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan on Monday (May 08) morning.

The incident has been reported from near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.

Meanwhile, two civilian women died and a man was injured as the plane crashed on their house.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF said.

(More details awaited)