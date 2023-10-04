Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under a project entitled “Gasification of Agro residues and Municipal Solid Wastes for Decentralized Power Generation” sponsored by DRDO Industry Academia Centres of Excellence, Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E./B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) with 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA and above throughout career. Or, M.E./M. Tech degree in Fluid and Thermal Engineering/Energy Engineering with 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA and above throughout careers. The candidates will be encouraging to continue PhD through this project.

Desirable : Experience in handling projects (may be in M. Tech final year project) related to Biomass Energy Conversion/ Renewable Energy, Gasification, etc.

Fellowship :

Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA for First year as JRF

Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA for Second year as JRF .

Rs. 35,000/- + 8% HRA for Third year as SRF

How to apply : Candidates can send copy of application form, resume and relevant certificates/ documents to lalhmingsanga.mech@nitmz.ac.in on or before 15th October, 2023 (5:00 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



