Guwahati: The Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai, 70 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes were seized in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The apprehended individual and the consignment have a market value worth Rs 1.05 crores.

The operation was undertaken by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles following a tip-off.

The seized consignment was then handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Another team on Friday recovered 30 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes at Champhai‘s Khankawn near the Myanmar border.

One person was apprehended for possessing contraband worth Rs 45 lakh.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs department based on specific information.

The seized consignment and the accused were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings.

Last month troopers of the Assam Rifles recovered and seized 65 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes from the Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seized consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes has been estimated to be worth Rs 97.5 lakhs in the markets.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, the Assam Rifles stated in a statement