AIZAWL: Altogether 44 candidates from four political parties have filed nominations for the upcoming Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) in Mizoram, official sources said on Friday.

The first elections to the newly created municipal council will be held on March 29.

The official sources said that 44 candidates from Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in the state, oppositions- Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP have filed their nomination papers before the end of the deadline on Friday.

All four parties have fielded 11 seats each, it said.

While 20 candidates filed their nomination papers before Donny Lalruatsanga, the Returning Officer (RO) for ward I to V, the remaining 24 candidates filed nominations before M.Misael, who is the RO for ward- VI to XI, it said.

Polling for the 11-member municipal council will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on March 29, it said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is fixed on March 14.

The list of the final contesting candidates and allotment of symbols will be held on March 15, the sources said.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on April 3.

Earlier, chief minister and MNF president Zoramthanga had said that his party will win the upcoming civic polls as the municipal council was established by his government.

ZPM working president K. Sapdanga was also optimistic for the polls citing the party has fielded candidates, who are more efficient than those fielded by other parties.

The party general secretary Lalmuanpuia Punte also on Friday said that they have been preparing for the local body polls for long.

He said that the party candidates were firm on bringing all-around development for south Mizoram’s Lunglei town despite temptation from different quarters.