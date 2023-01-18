AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have seized heroin worth Rs 24.5 lakh in Champhai district of the state.

The seizure of the heroin consignment was made at Zote village in Champhai district on Mizoram on Wednesday.

One female drugs smuggler from Myanmar has also been arrested in connection with the seizure of the heroin.

Around 49 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the 20-year-old woman, who hails from New Fartlang in Myanmar.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram customs department officials in Champhai district.

The drug was recovered during a joint mobile vehicle check-post (MVCP) at Zote in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seized consignment was handed over to Mizoram customs department for legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said.

“Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram along Indo-Myanmar border,” said Assam Rifles.