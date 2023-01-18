AIZAWL: At least three persons, including two women, have been apprehended by security agencies in Mizoram for possessing heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore.

This was informed by the Assam Rifles in a statement on Wednesday.

The seizure of the heroin consignment and arrests of the three persons were made by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram excise and narcotics department.

The seizure and arrests were made at Bawngkawn area in Aizawl in Mizoram.

A total of 503 grams of heroin were seized from the three arrested individuals, the Assam Rifles informed.

The seized heroin consignment was concealed in at least 40 soap cases.

The three accused and the seized contraband worth Rs 2.51 crore were handed over to the Mizoram excise and narcotics department for further legal actions.