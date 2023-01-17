AIZAWL: Heroin worth Rs 1.31 crore has been seized by the security agencies in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border.

The seized heroin consignment that has a market value of Rs 1.31 has been weighed to be around 263.4 grams.

The heroin consignment was seized in a joint operation by Assam Rifles troopers and officials of the Mizoram excise and narcotics department.

Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and Mizoram’s excise and narcotics department officials recovered 263.4 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.31 crore in Champhai district (in Mizoram) near the Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Two persons, both women, have also been apprehended by the security forces in connection with the case.

Also read: Mizoram: Three including two CADC members killed in vehicle accident

The arrested persons have been identified as Lalthuanpuii and Lalbiakthangi, both hailing from Champhai district of Mizoram.

The heroin consignment was seized at Mualkawi area along the Champhai-Zokhawthar road in Mizoram.

The contraband was concealed in 21 soap cases, the statement added.

The two accused and the seized consignment were handed over to the Mizoram excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings.

An official of the Assam Rifles also said that the seized heroin was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar.