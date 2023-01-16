Aizawl: Three people, including two sitting members of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), died and two others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the outskirts of Aizawl early Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the five occupants were heading towards Aizawl from Chawngte, the headquarters of Chakma council in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

They set out from Chawngte on Sunday evening apparently to meet chief minister Zoramthanga in Aizawl, police said.

Their vehicle (Gypsy car) ran off a road and rolled over about 60 metres down a cliff and subsequently caught fire at Khiangchawlh in the Melthum area on the southern outskirts of Aizawl in early Monday, the police said.

Three died on the spot, while two others- a District Council Member (MDC) and a village council member, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Charan Singh Chakma (38) and Mohesh Boran Chakma (40), both were Members of the District Council (MDCs) and Banosandro Tongchangya (46), who was a village council member from Boroituli village.

The vehicle was driven by Charan Singh Chakma.

The cause of the accident was believed to be due to the dozing off of the driver while driving, losing control of the vehicle, police said.

The two injured persons are out of danger.

The three victims were sent to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) for postmortem examination.

Chakma House liaison officer in Aizawl, Kalendra Tongchangya said that the three deceased persons will be taken to Chakma House for brief condolence after which they would be sent to their native villages on Monday.