Imphal: The marathon runners – H Ngoupulok and Yumnam Ajit Meitei both from Manipur and Manaobi Singh from Assam got the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the first Heman Nilamani Men’s Open Half MaraThon 2023 held at Moirang, Manipur on Sunday.

The winner was enriched with Rs 30, 000/-, the runnerup, Rs 20, 000/- and the 3rd Rs 10,000/- along with one shawl each and a certificate.

A total of 125 participants from across the region started their races from the main venue, Hemam Nlamani Ngangkha Sports Complex, Moirang, and returned at the same venue after passing a distance of 21.0975 km on the routs at Sangai Ethnic park, Indian National Army complex, Moirang and Kwakta on the state highway.

Under the theme, ‘Run for Unity’, the competition was organized by Hemam Nilamani Foundation charitable trust under the aegis of the Athletic Association of Manipur (AAM).