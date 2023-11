AIZAWL: The BJP is ready for a post-poll alliance with either the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) – the main opposition party in Mizoram.

This was stated by Mizoram BJP president (in-charge) Vanupa Zathang on Thursday (November 02).

Zathang said that the BJP is ready for a post-poll alliance with either the MNF or the ZPM – whichever wins the most number of seats in the Mizoram assembly elections.

It may be mentioned here that the MNF is already a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, ties between the BJP and MNF have turned sour ahead of Mizoram assembly elections, with the Zoramthanga-led party accusing the saffron party of playing “divisive politics”.

Also read: Why is Akbar so dear to Congress?: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Chhattisgarh

However, the Mizoram BJP chief said that the party hopes to form the next government in the Northeast state on its own.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP is contesting 23 seats out of the total 40 in Mizoram, for which elections will be held on November 07.

Speaking about the ongoing election campaigning in Mizoram, Vanupa Zathang claimed that opposition’s ‘propaganda’, which labels BJP as an anti-Christian party, has not worked.

MNF & ZPM acting as BJP agents, says Congress chief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in election-bound Mizoram of being “unofficial agents” of the BJP.

“MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of BJP,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (November 02).

The Congress president made this statement while primarily targeting the BJP efforts to expand its base in the Christian-majority Northeast state of Mizoram.

“BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forest that are the property of the tribals, for the welfare of their cronies,” said Kharge.

He added: “The people of Mizoram deserve peace, prosperity and progress.”

Also read: Mizoram assembly elections 2023: BJP is misunderstood by Mizos, says Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along

Mallikarjun Kharge further reiterated that peace in Mizoram returned due to the efforts of the Congress party.

“Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to Mizoram through the Peace Accord in 1986 and secured statehood in 1987,” said Kharge.

He said: “Congress party has always been committed to its (Mizoram) progress.”

Speaking about the poll promises made by the Congress party ahead of the Mizoram assembly elections, Mallikarjun Kharge said: “What we promise, we deliver.”

“Our guarantees for the state of Mizoram shall usher welfare, inclusiveness and economic security,” said Kharge.

Also read: No political hand behind Manipur violence, says Rajnath Singh in election-bound Mizoram

Mizoram: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP & RSS, says democracy under threat

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday (November 01), launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying democracy is under attack under its rule.

In a video message to the people of Mizoram, Sonia Gandhi said that the BJP does not value diversity and democracy but wants to impose uniformity across the country.

She said that democracy is under threat from the BJP and RSS in Mizoram, Northeast and across India.

“They value neither diversity, nor democracy, nor dialogue. They want to impose uniformity across India,” she said.

Also Read: Assam opposition parties to ‘boycott’ media outlets owned by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife

Sonia Gandhi alleged that in the parliament, the BJP forces laws which weaken the rights of tribals to their lands and forests.

She said that the BJP has also divided society in Manipur.

“Six months of suffering have gone by. But there is no effort towards peace and reconciliation. The PM is completely silent and has not visited Manipur even for a few hours,” she said, adding that the BJP did not allow Mizoram MP to speak in the parliament on the Manipur issue.

In her three-minute video, Gandhi also recalled her personal bond with the people of Mizoram.

She mentioned the visits she made with her family in 1987 after the signing of the historic Mizoram peace accord.

She urged the people of Mizoram, particularly the youths and women, to vote for Congress to ensure peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

The former Congress president also said that only the Congress party can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment of its people and protection for the weaker section of society.

Also Read: Assam: 181 DNLA militants lay down arms in Dima Hasao

“We stand for the protection of the Mizo way of life as enshrined in article 371G of the constitution, which is the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi,” she said.

She also recalled how the party has fulfilled its promises made in other states including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi also hit out at the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) calling them gateways for the BJP to Mizoram.

“In Mizoram, the MNF and the ZPM say they are independent, “but are they really? No, I believe they are not. They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP.” she said.

She also appealed to the people of Mizoram that they should not experiment with MNF and ZPM, which she called are BJP proxies.