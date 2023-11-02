AIZAWL: People of Mizoram do not have a right understanding of the BJP.

This was stated by BJP leader and Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along in Aizawl, Mizoram.

“Perception that they (people of Mizoram) have about the BJP is not the right perception,” said Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along while speaking to ANI.

He said: “BJP is a political party that is nationalistic in every way. I believe that Mizoram is yet to understand it.”

The BJP minister from Nagaland said that “nationalist party like BJP is to be well understood by the people of Mizoram, especially the Mizos”.

“I think we (BJP) need to work harder and engage with them (people of Mizoram),” said Along.

Furthermore, taking a dig at the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Nagaland BJP minister Temjen Imna Along said that the Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga led party “has no agenda” going into the assembly elections in the state.

He said: “I was surprised when MNF said that they are allying with the BJP only on issue-based. This shows that MNF has no agenda.”

“People of Mizoram need agenda of development. I think people of Mizoram should impose their faith on BJP,” the Nagaland BJP minister said.

It may be mentioned here that the MNF, which is a part of the national democratic alliance (NDA), has been accusing the BJP of playing “divisive politics”.

Earlier, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had said that the MNF is “not afraid” of the BJP or the alliance that it leads – the NDA.

He also said that the MNF does not subscribe many of the policies of the BJP-led NDA, while terming them as ‘unacceptable’.

“We (MNF) are a part of the BJP-led NDA, but I want to make it clear that we are not afraid of the NDA nor do we subscribe all of the policies of the alliance,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.