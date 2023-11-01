AIZAWL: No political party was behind the violence that wrecked mayhem in Manipur.

This was stated by union defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an election rally in Mizoram on Wednesday (November 01).

“The unfortunate violence that happened in Manipur was very painful for all of us. But I would honestly like to tell you that no political party led this violence,” said Rajnath Singh at Siaha in Mizoram, while campaigning for BJP candidates in the state.

He added: “I would not like to accuse any political party. Some situation occurred, which led to this violence in Manipur between two communities.”

“The violence was a result of some situation and insecurity,” the defence minister said.

However, Rajnath Singh blamed the opposition led by the Congress party for allegedly trying to garner political mileage out of the violence in Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces conduct search ops in Moreh, 32 ‘Myanmar origin’ individuals held

“When violence in Manipur was at its peak, Congress tried to take advantage of the situation and played politics with it,” the senior BJP leader said.

“Their political leaders went there despite being told not to go. I believe the wounds of people would only heal when they are kept at bay from politics,” said Rajnath Singh.

Singh further urged the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur to sort out the differences by sitting for talks.

“I would request both the communities in Manipur to sit together and resolve this problem,” union defence minister Rajnath Singh said.