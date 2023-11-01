IMPHAL: Manipur police personnel along with troopers of the Assam Rifles and border security force (BSF) conducted search operations in Moreh town of the state.

The search operation at Moreh town of Manipur was conducted on Wednesday (November 01).

During the operation, as many as 44 persons – all reportedly belonging to Kuki community – were held by the forces.

Among the 44 individuals detained, 32 are stated to have “Myanmar origin”.

This search operation at Moreh town of Manipur comes as a part of the crackdown launched by the forces in the state following the killing of Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand.

Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand was reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur.

Reacting to the operations in Moreh town of Manipur, senior state BJP leader Rajkumar Imo Singh said: “Strictest of action needs to be initiated against any Insurgent groups and individuals who are waging war against the general people and the security forces.”

The Manipur BJP leader added: “The sacrifice of our beloved police officers and the general public will not go in vain.”

“Let us all support our forces and ensure that the government catches all culprits and punish them very soon, and also prioritise to resettle our displaced people in Moreh very soon. Let us also identify all the Illegal migrants in Moreh and take appropriate action as per law,” he further said.