Guwahati: The cabinet of Manipur which held a meeting on Tuesday, has announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia compensation to the family of Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand.

Anand was shot dead allegedly by Kuki militants on Tuesday morning in an ambush in Tengnoupal district.

The deceased, who is a resident of Haobam Marak locality in Imphal, was fatally shot by a sniper bullet in Moreh while he was overseeing the preparation of the grounds at Eastern Shine School for the construction of a helicopter.

After the attack, the victim was taken to a primary health center in Moreh, but, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The state cabinet has also made the decision to extend a government employment opportunity to the bereaved family members of the policeman.