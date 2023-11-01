AIZAWL: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying democracy is under attack under its rule in a video message to the people of Mizoram.

In a video message to the people of Mizoram, Sonia Gandhi said that the BJP does not value diversity and democracy but wants to impose uniformity across the country.

She said that democracy is under threat from the BJP and RSS in Mizoram, Northeast and across India.

“They value neither diversity, nor democracy, nor dialogue. They want to impose uniformity across India,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi alleged that in the parliament, the BJP forces laws which weaken the rights of tribals to their lands and forests.

She said that the BJP has also divided society in Manipur.

“Six months of suffering have gone by. But there is no effort towards peace and reconciliation. The PM is completely silent and has not visited Manipur even for a few hours,” she said, adding that the BJP did not allow Mizoram MP to speak in the parliament on the Manipur issue.

In her three-minute video, Gandhi also recalled her personal bond with the people of Mizoram.

She mentioned the visits she made with her family in 1987 after the signing of the historic Mizoram peace accord.

She urged the people of Mizoram, particularly the youths and women, to vote for Congress to ensure peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

The former Congress president also said that only the Congress party can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment of its people and protection for the weaker section of society.

“We stand for the protection of the Mizo way of life as enshrined in article 371G of the constitution, which is the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi,” she said.

She also recalled how the party has fulfilled its promises made in other states including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi also hit out at the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) calling them gateways for the BJP to Mizoram.

“In Mizoram, the MNF and the ZPM say they are independent, “but are they really? No, I believe they are not. They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP.” she said.

She also appealed to the people of Mizoram that they should not experiment with MNF and ZPM, which she called are BJP proxies.