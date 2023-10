AIZAWL: Assembly elections in the Northeast state of Mizoram will be held in one phase on November 07.

Mizoram will go to polls on November 07.

The announcement was made by the election commission of India (ECI) on Monday (October 09).

Counting of votes will take place on December 03.

All 40 constituencies in Mizoram will go to polls on November 07.

There are a total of 8.52 lakh eligible voters across Mizoram, the ECI informed.

(This is a breaking story)