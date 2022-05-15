SHILLONG: BJP leader and cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai has proposed the Meghalaya government formulate a regulation on tourist taxis that enter the state from outside.

As per a report by the Shillong Times, the proposal was made in the wake of local commercial vehicle drivers purportedly losing out on earnings.

Shullai stated that even though he was not the Transport Minister, there is still a need to discuss the matter.

He said that the present transport minister in the state needs to be pressurized to take up the matter as soon as possible.

He added that the Meghalaya government needs to take note of this issue since it is affecting the earnings of local commercial vehicle drivers.