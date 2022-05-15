Seoul: North Korea which now has 820,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases has reported 15 new deaths from fever on Sunday.

The country had recently disclosed reports of the COVID-19 and nationwide lockdowns.

The country’s media further stated that 42 people had died so far, with 820,620 cases and at least 324,550 under medical treatment.

Kim Jong Un has termed the outbreak a “great upheaval”.

The country has gone into a total lockdown.

Although North Korea has activated a maximum emergency quarantine system, the cases have been climbing rapidly on a daily basis.

The North Korean authorities confirmed that the highly contagious Omicron variant had been detected in the capital Pyongyang.

“The spread of malignant disease comes to be a great upheaval in our country since the founding of the DPRK,” Kim said.

It may be mentioned that the country has been said to have one of the worst health systems in the world.

North Korea has no vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass testing capacity for the COVID-19.