Applications are invited for various research based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) funded sponsored research project entitled “Photocurrent performance of ion implanted Iron Pyrite (FeS 2 ) thin film as hole transport layer for the CZTS based solar cell.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The candidate must have Master’s Degree (M.Sc) in Physics/Applied Physics/Materials Science with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks (or equivalent grade) in Master’s Degree.

2. The applicants must have studied physics and mathematics in their Bachelor’s degree

3. The applicants with GATE/CSIR-UGC NET-JRF in Physical Sciences within last three year will be given more preference.

Desirable Experience: Working experience with DFT calculation and ion beam studies will be given more preference.

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on August 21st, 2022.

Consolidated monthly fellowship: Rs. 25,000 per month [GATE/CSIR-UGC NET-JRF]/ Rs. 14,000 per month [non-GATE/non-CSIR-UGC NET-JRF]. No other allowance will be paid.

Selection Procedure: Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview. Date and time will be communicated to shortlisted candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can apply in the attached format along with scan copies of the educational certificates (Application form, 10th, 12th, BSc and MSc certificates & mark sheets) in a single pdf to e-mail: akskumar@nitm.ac.in. Subject of the email should be “JRF-IUAC project”. Last date for application submission is August 21, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

