Applications are invited for various medical positions in Central Agricultural University.

Central Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of contractual Part time Medical Officer in the College of Community Science.

Name of post : Part time Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 50,000/- per month plus conveyance charges on actual basis subject to maximum Rs. 25,000/-

Essential Qualification :

i) MBBS degree

ii) Member of the Medical Council of India and State

Age: Maximum 65 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Chamber of Dean, College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), P.O.- Dobasipara, Sangsanggre, Tura, Meghalaya – 794005

How to apply : Candidates may submit duly signed application with all attested testimonials for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

