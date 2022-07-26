Applications are invited for 37 vacant teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 37

Department wise vacancies :

Agricultural Sciences : 10

History : 1

Mathematics : 2

Chemistry : 1

Physics : 1

Sociology : 2

Physical Education : 3

Social Work : 1

Fine Arts & Music : 4

Geology : 2

Psychology : 1

National Security Studies : 2

Food Technology : 2

Law : 3

Statistics : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Qualifications and experience etc., for the posts shall be as per the UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2018, as amended from time to time, and as per other various provisions/ notifications provided by UGC/AICTE / NCTE/ ICAR/ other Statutory Regulatory Authorities. Further, the UGC notification No.F.25-1/2018(PS/MISC.) dated 28th January, 2019 and No. F.9-1/2010(PS/MISC)Pt. Vol. I, dated 11thOctober, 2021may also be referred to.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Recruitment Portal of Rajiv Gandhi University https://rgurec.samarth.edu.in up to 12 AM of August 5, 2022

Application Fees : A non-refundable category-wise application fee as mentioned below, paid through online mode only, will be accepted. The applicants can pay through Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI etc.

1. General/ OBC/ EWS – Rs. 500/-

2. SC/ ST – Rs. 250/-

3. PwBD – Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

