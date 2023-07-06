Tura: The South Garo Hills police in Meghalaya have apprehended two persons belonging to a notorious criminal gang responsible for two attacks on truckers in the district.

The operation, conducted in Chambil village of Sibbari near the Bangladesh border, resulted in the capture of the criminals and the confiscation of an automatic pistol and two hand grenades.

The police launched a combing operation on July 6 based on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of the two wanted criminals in the area.

This operation led to the arrest of Chengsang M Marak from West Garo Hills and Sengchang N Sangma from South Garo Hills.

Both individuals were key members of the criminal gang that had carried out a robbery on a truck driver, stealing a sum of twenty-five thousand rupees in the Sibbari area over a month ago.

The gang was also involved in another highway robbery in Silkigre a few months prior.

It has been reported that the arrested men had previously engaged with the banned outfit, Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), during the time when the group was active in the forests of East and South Garo Hills.

“The pistol and grenades are suspected to have originated from abandoned GNLA arms, as both individuals were previously associated with the outfit as overground workers,” shared the South Garo Hills police.