Guwahati: After allegations of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma has vehemently denied the allegations of fresh illegal mining activities in the areas under his jurisdiction.

In a statement, he clarified that these claims are entirely false and assured that the police teams have successfully put a stop to any new coal mining activities in the district.

The clarification from Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma comes in response to a complaint filed by social activist Flaming Marak. Marak had raised concerns about the alleged resumption of mining activities in the Chokpot area and called for an investigation into the matter.

The complaint was officially submitted on June 27 and addressed to retired Meghalaya HC Judge, Justice Katakey, in Shillong.

Flaming Marak’s complaint alleges that illegal rat hole mining continues to take place in several villages of South Garo Hills, in direct violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban and the repeated court orders and directions against coal mining.

Marak’s complaint points out that illegal and unscientific mining continues unabated in Jetra village, Darengre village, and Udugre village, all located in the Chokpot area of the South Garo Hills district.

Citing Article 141 of the Constitution, Marak emphasized the mandatory nature of following and abiding by the orders or directions issued by the Supreme Court.