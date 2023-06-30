Shillong: An activist has lodged a complaint against the police department, district administration, and other concerned departments, alleging their failure to comply with the orders of the Meghalaya High Court regarding coal mining in the region.

Flaming B Marak, the district secretary (Youth) of the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Youth Power of India, submitted the complaint to Justice BP Katakey through the chief secretary of the state, DP Wahlang.

The complaint specifically targets the ongoing illegal rat hole mining in the South Garo Hills district, accusing the Meghalaya government of neglecting its duty to prevent such activities and failing to comply with directives from the Supreme Court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the Meghalaya High Court.

Marak highlighted the alleged lack of seriousness exhibited by the authorities towards halting illegal mining and emphasized their non-compliance with various court orders.

Marak’s complaint points out that illegal and unscientific mining continues unabated in Jetra village, Darengre village, and Udugre village, all located in the Chokpot area of the South Garo Hills district.

These activities persist under the watch of the district administration, according to Marak’s claims.

Expressing concern for justice and transparency, Marak humbly requested Justice BP Katakey to conduct a spot inquiry by personally visiting the aforementioned villages to ascertain the truth of the matter.

The findings of the investigation would then be presented before the full bench of the Meghalaya High Court.

Citing Article 141 of the Constitution, Marak emphasized the mandatory nature of following and abiding by the orders or directions issued by the Supreme Court.

In line with this provision, the Meghalaya High Court has issued various directions aimed at ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders and implementing preventive measures to halt illegal rat hole mining and the illegal transportation of coal throughout the state.

Marak further emphasized that the illegal mining and transportation of coal not only violate the law of the land and the constitution of India but also result in significant revenue losses for the state of Meghalaya. Moreover, these activities have a detrimental impact on the environment. Marak highlighted the loss of numerous lives due to accidents and hazards associated with illegal and unscientific mining practices.