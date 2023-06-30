Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma unveiled the PRIME Tourism Vehicles on June 30, a new initiative aimed at enhancing the high-value tourism experience in Meghalaya.

The chief minister officially flagged off 16 out of 50 vehicles in the first phase of the program.

The introduction of PRIME Tourism Vehicles comes as a response to the demand from high-value tourists who seek an exclusive experience during their stay and expect high-quality transportation services.

In order to meet the expectations of these discerning travellers, Meghalaya recognised the need for luxury infrastructure and personalized travel options.

After conducting market research and engaging with stakeholders, including tour operators and the Tourism Department of the Government of Meghalaya, it was concluded that there is a lack of suitable transportation options to cater to the travel needs of high-value tourists.

To address this gap and promote high-value tourism in an entrepreneurial manner, the Tourism Department of Meghalaya has launched the “PRIME Tourism Vehicle” scheme, targeting entrepreneurs, tour operators, and tourism cooperative societies.

Meghalaya, known for its stunning landscapes, majestic waterfalls, deep gorges, diverse flora and fauna, and pristine water bodies, is a paradise for visitors.

The state also boasts a rich cultural heritage, indigenous customs, and exquisite handicrafts. However, the development of infrastructure is crucial to support and promote tourism, considering the delicate nature of the state’s tourist sites.

During the flag-off ceremony, Chief Minister Sangma expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to launch the PRIME Tourism Vehicles scheme, which represents a significant step forward in unlocking Meghalaya’s tourism potential. By offering luxurious travel options, well-trained drivers, and prioritizing safety, our aim is to curate unforgettable experiences for our esteemed visitors. This initiative not only drives economic growth in the state but also empowers entrepreneurs and skilled drivers, fostering the holistic development of Meghalaya.”