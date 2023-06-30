Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) President and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed goes against the country’s identity as a diverse nation.

He expressed his reservations about the concept of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

Sangma emphasized that India’s strength lies in its diversity and that any legislation, such as the UCC, should consider and respect this diversity.

The Narendra Modi government is reportedly contemplating introducing a bill on the Uniform Civil Code during the upcoming session of Parliament.

The UCC aims to establish a set of common personal laws that would be applicable to all citizens of India, regardless of their religion, sex, gender, or sexual orientation.

Currently, personal laws are governed by religious scriptures within various communities.

However, Sangma expressed concerns about the potential implications of the UCC without knowing the specific content of the draft.

He emphasized the unique cultural heritage of the Northeast region and highlighted the importance of preserving its traditions and practices.

Sangma, who also serves as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, pointed out that their society follows a matrilineal system, which forms an integral part of their culture and cannot be easily altered.

Earlier in the day, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland, opposed the implementation of the uniform civil code (UCC).

Opposing the implementation of UCC, the NDPP in Nagaland stated that the law will negatively impact the freedom and rights of the minority communities and the tribal people of India.

“The Nagas have been ensured the protection of our customary practices and traditions by the insertion of Article 371(A) in the Constitution of India,” the NDPP said in a statement.

The party also said that implementing UCC before a final solution to the vexed Naga political issue is achieved, will have “significant consequences”.