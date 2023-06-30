WILLIAMNAGAR: A body of a man, who is believed to have been ‘murdered’, was recovered from the roadside along the highway in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The body of the man was recovered from the roadside of the highway at Samanda Megapre near Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The deceased man has been identified as Dalmen M Sangma, aged 38.

He was a resident of Baija Williamnagar in Meghalaya.

The body of the deceased man was first spotted by two youths of a nearby village on the morning of Friday (June 30).

The man was allegedly ‘murdered’ on Thursday (June 29) night.

The body of the deceased has been set for post-mortem.

However, injuries due to assault by blunt object on the head and chest were noticed on the body of the deceased man.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police has informed that an investigation into the case has been launched.