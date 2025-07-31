Guwahati: Jorhat Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused the Central Government of shielding a massive illegal coal syndicate operating in Assam and Meghalaya.

His allegation follows a press release that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued on April 25, confirming that it had conducted raids at 15 locations across the two Northeastern states and uncovered a multi-crore coal scam involving fake billing and illicit profiteering disguised as legal mining.

“On April 25, the Enforcement Directorate itself issued a press release stating that it raided 15 locations across Assam and Meghalaya, exposing an illegal coal syndicate thriving under the guise of legal mining, with fake bills and profits running into crores.

I asked the government in Parliament: What action has the ministry taken? Why is there no central investigation? Why are there no arrests, only seizures?

But the reply was insipid. The ministry’s silence is not just disappointing—it amounts to complicity.

This scam is bigger than the liquor scams of Delhi and Telangana. The scale of corruption demands immediate arrests and a thorough central investigation. Anything less is a betrayal of public trust and an insult to democratic accountability.

This isn’t just about coal; it’s about accountability, and a government unwilling to confront the rot it refuses to acknowledge.”

Gogoi posted the strongly worded statement on the social media platform X on Wednesday, responding to growing public concern over rampant corruption in coal mining practices, particularly along the Assam–Meghalaya border.

He alleged that although the ED seized documents and materials, authorities have made no meaningful arrests or launched a central investigation, raising questions about political complicity and institutional inaction.

Opposition sources claimed that the coal syndicate has operated for years with “political patronage,” citing unregulated transport routes and widespread over-invoicing. Gogoi’s assertion that the scam surpasses the liquor scams of Delhi and Telangana is being interpreted as a direct challenge to the ruling party’s anti-corruption credentials.

The ED confirmed that it seized incriminating documents and digital evidence during the April raids. However, authorities have not officially announced any follow-up arrests. Neither the Ministry of Coal nor the Home Ministry has issued statements responding to Gogoi’s allegations or clarifying the status of further investigation.

Political analysts suggest that Gogoi’s aggressive tone aims to draw national attention to a Northeast-centric scam, potentially pressuring Parliament and the judiciary to intervene.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues, this issue is expected to spark heated debate, with the opposition likely to demand concrete answers and action from the Modi government.