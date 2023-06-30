Guwahati: The Maharashtra Congress urged Governor Ramesh Bais to convey their demand to the President of India for the dismissal of the Manipur government with an aim to end the ongoing violence.

The Maharashtra Congress met the governor to express their concern about Manipur.

The Congress delegation, led by Naseem Khan, the working president of the party’s state unit, was accompanied by representatives from minority groups, Christian organizations, and tribal leaders.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor Bais, the Congress highlighted the dire situation prevailing in Manipur, stating that the violent clashes between ethnic groups have resulted in significant human tragedy, with lives lost, homes destroyed, and people forced to flee their residences.

Also Read: I share the pain of the people of Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

The memorandum underscored the longstanding tradition of Manipur, which embraces all ethnic groups and religions, emphasizing that it takes immense courage to foster brotherhood, while a single misstep can incite hatred and violence.

The Congress memorandum also criticized the perceived inaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, noting that even the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to bring about peace in the northeastern state.

Also Read: Assam: Seven detained for involvement in PDS scam in Sonitpur

It humbly requested Governor Bais to convey their sentiments to the President of India, urging the dismissal of the Manipur government and the imposition of President’s Rule as an immediate measure to halt the ongoing violence and restore peace in the region.