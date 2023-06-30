Imphal: The Manipur Government has taken the decision to extend the ban on internet services in the state for an additional five days, effective until July 5.

The move aims to prevent any “potential disturbances” to peace and public order within the jurisdiction of Manipur.

An official order was issued by the government on Friday after the high-level drama of Manipur CM N Biren Singh heading towards resigning and then backtracking.

The order states, “This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur and shall be in force for another 5 days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm of 05-07-2023.”

The extension of the internet ban is a proactive measure undertaken by the government to mitigate the risks associated with the misuse of social media platforms by anti-social elements.

Biren Singh abandoned the idea of resigning as the chief minister of Manipur after appeals from common people of the state and ministers in his cabinet.

While on the way to the Raj Bhawan to meet Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, CM Biren Singh’s convoy was stopped by thousands of his supporters, who urged him not to step down as chief minister.

Biren Singh was likely to submit his resignation to the Manipur governor during this meeting.

“I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister,” said Biren Singh in a tweet.