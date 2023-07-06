SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is putting in best of its efforts to improve the power situation in the state.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday (July 06).

Speaking on the frequent power cuts, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the state government is looking into every possible measure that can be taken up to address power shortage in the state.

Insufficient rainfall and the low level of water in different rivers of the state across Meghalaya have affected the state’s hydro-power units, resulting in power shortage.

It may be mentioned here that Meghalaya mainly depends on hydro-power units for generation of electricity.

“Until we have a mixed production, it is difficult to give a sustainable source of energy in the long run; so it is a complicated problem but we are working towards improving this,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said in Shillong.

According to the Meghalaya CM, the state requires around 1700 million units of power every year.

However, Meghalaya produces about 1000 or 1100 units per year that results in shortage of around 600-700 units.

“This shortfall is met by the share we get from central agencies while the rest, we buy from the market. That is the situation we face. There is less than 30 per cent in terms of the requirement of power,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.