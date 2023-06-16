Shillong: Two suspected drug peddlers were apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) along with officers from the Rynjah and Laitumkhrah police stations in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Eldikinstar Sohtun and T James Seiminthang were arrested in Nongshiliang, with a substantial amount of heroin and a country-made revolver seized from their possession.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 40 soap cases containing approximately 423.09 grams of heroin, highlighting the magnitude of the drug trade the culprits were allegedly involved in.

Additionally, authorities seized two mobile phones, a motorcycle (bearing registration number ML 05 R 5271), one pan card, and one Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) as part of the evidence gathered during the operation.

Also Read: Meghalaya government to allocate Rs 10 crore to fight drugs menace

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Rynjah police station.

Following the initial arrests, law enforcement officials conducted a search at the residence of Eldikinstar Sohtun in Mawpat.

The operation yielded even more alarming findings, including the discovery of a country-made revolver, along with ammunition comprising 7 rounds of 0.22 calibre, 6 rounds of .38 calibre, 1 used bullet, and 5 rounds of 12 bore.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Landslipe in Sunapur again, traffic movement disrupted

Furthermore, authorities seized a mobile phone, a substantial amount of cash totalling Rs 2 lakh, an air gun, and a range of vehicles, including 2 Mahindra Thar SUVs, a Maruti Zen, a Maruti 800, and a Chevrolet Beat.