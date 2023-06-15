Shillong: The National Highway 06, was severely disrupted since the night of June 14 due to another landslide in the Sunapur area in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya followed by heavy rain.

The affected area, known for its susceptibility to landslides, is located at the Sunapur Tunnel, just after the Lukha River. This incident has caused significant inconvenience to commuters travelling to and from Barak Valley, Silchar, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.

Earlier on the same day, the region was already struck by a mudslide, causing a temporary halt in traffic flow through the tunnel.

Also Read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death case: CBI reaches CID office, initiates investigation

It took until approximately 2 pm for authorities to clear the debris and restore movement on the road.

However, the respite was short-lived, as another landslide occurred in the late evening, further exacerbating the situation and leaving the highway impassable once again.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated efforts to clear the debris and restore the highway’s functionality.

Also Read: Assam: Digboi youth shines on global stage with scientist position at Texas laboratory

Meanwhile, the police are collaborating closely with the district administration to extend support to the stranded truckers and other affected individuals along National Highway 06.

The East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) reported that the police teams from Umkiang Patrol Post and Lumshnong Police Station have been actively engaged in distributing food and water bottles to the truck drivers, expressing gratitude for their patience during this unforeseen and challenging circumstance.