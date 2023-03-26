SHILLONG: The police in Meghalaya have recovered and seized a huge quantity of drugs.

Drugs worth Rs 60 lakh have been recovered and seized by the police in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The seizure of drugs was made by the Meghalaya police on Sunday (March 26).

One drug peddler has also been arrested by the Meghalaya police in connection with the case.

The drugs was seized in Lumshnong area of East Jaintia Hills district, said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi.

Earlier, in second week of March, the police in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya seized drugs worth Rs 32 lakh and arrested three drug peddlers.