Tura: In a successful joint operation between North and West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya Police apprehended two individuals carrying counterfeit Indian currency amounting to a staggering Rs. 10.35 lakh.

Acting on an intelligence tip regarding the circulation of fake currency notes, the police conducted a surprise check near Bajengdoba.

During the operation, two suspects were intercepted, leading to the discovery of multiple bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes in their possession.

The authorities suspect that this seizure is just the tip of the iceberg and that a larger conspiracy involving several individuals is involved in this illicit racket.

North Garo Hills police have initiated a case in connection with the incident, aiming to unravel the entire network behind the counterfeit currency operation.

Investigations are currently underway to identify any accomplices and unearth the full extent of this counterfeit currency racket.