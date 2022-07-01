SHILLONG: Meghalaya police is not equipped to detect drugs at entry points of the state.

This was stated by director general of Meghalaya police (DGP) LR Bishnoi.

“Technically we are not yet equipped (to detect drugs) at entry points,” the Meghalaya DGP said.

However, Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi added that police conduct checkings at check points.

“We are trying to conduct naka duties round the clock,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said.

The Meghalaya DGP further said that the police is also looking into allegations of nexus between police and drug mafia.

Also read: Meghalaya: 11 held for attacks on Assam workers in Shillong

He said that if anyone is found involved in the alleged nexus, strict action will be initiated against the individual.

“If anything concrete comes about involvement of police or any subordinate officers we will definitely take action,” Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi stated.

He added: “We will be very tough on that.”

The Meghalaya DGP further informed that the state police is preparing an action plan to tackle the menace of drugs.