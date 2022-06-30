Shillong: Meghalaya police has arrested 11 people involved in the attack on non-locals in Shillong, DGP Dr. LR Bishnoi said on Thursday.

“We have got several complaints about the attack on non-tribals particularly in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas. So far we have arrested 11 miscreants and recovered 5 two-wheeler and 11 mobile phones,” Dr Bishnoi told reporters.

He said that the arrested people have been taken into police custody for five days.

The DGP appealed to local youths to respect people from all communities and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“My appeal to all the youths of Shillong city is that they should respect people from all communities and never take law into their own hands. If the youths have any grievances, they should come forward, discuss with us and we will help them out because attacking the non-tribal will give a bad name to the police,” he added.

On Thursday evening, six persons including three juveniles were arrested for assaulting five persons – four labourers from Assam, who were engaged in some tile construction work in a house at Jaiaw and a local taxi driver – at Umpohliew.

The four labourers received grievous injuries from being hit by iron hammer. The VDP members intervened and after a chase managed to nab one of the culprits on the way to Mawlai Phudmure, Madan Heh, SP Sylvester Nongtnger said in a statement.