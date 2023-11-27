Guwahati: The Meghalaya government is all set to conduct the first phase of survey and registration for street vendors in Shillong from December 4.

In adherence to the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023, the initial phase of surveying and registering street vendors is set to commence in key locations.

The locations include Khyndailad, Jail Road, Barik, Malki-Dhankheti, Laitumkhrah, and Polo. The process will start from December 4 and will be carried out till December 16.

The scheme, established under the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, aims to safeguard street vendors’ livelihoods, regulate street vending activities, and create a conducive environment for their trade, an official said.

The official informed that this scheme would outline a fair and transparent allocation process for vending spaces, ensuring equal opportunities without discrimination.

Health and safety regulations are a focal point, prioritizing public well-being.

Town Vending Committees (TVCs) will conduct a transparent in-situ survey using a digital application developed by the state government. Data collected will include vendor details, nature of trade, vending times, and mode of vending.

The registrations will be valid for five years, with eligible vendors receiving a Certificate of Vending (CoV) and a unique ID card, both valid for one year.