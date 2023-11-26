Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has demanded that priority be given to indigenous tribals of Meghalaya for recruitment to Group B and C non-teaching positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

In a letter to NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla dated November 24, the KSU’s Employment & Monitoring Cell expressed concern over the recent recruitment of Assistant and Associate Professors, alleging irregularities in the screening process.

They urged the university authorities to prioritize qualified local indigenous tribals for these positions.

The letter further highlighted the case of Nantu Das, an NEHU staff member and Assistant Sports Director and Security In-charge, who is currently facing molestation charges.

The KSU condemned Das’s alleged actions and emphasized the need to safeguard the safety of students by giving preference to local indigenous tribals for security-related positions.

“The Union would like to reiterate its demand that preferences should be given to the local indigenous tribal of Meghalaya for any post(s) that is vacant,” the letter stated.

The letter added, “If this appeal is not achieved, then the Union would be prompt to take necessary steps for achieving the rights of the indigenous tribal.”

The KSU urged the university administration to consider their demands seriously and implement fair and transparent recruitment practices that prioritize local indigenous tribals.