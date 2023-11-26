Agartala: A police team at the Churaibari Police Watch Post apprehended a truck driver with a substantial quantity of suspect ganja near the Assam-Tripura border.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 am on Sunday.

The accused, Abdul Waheed was on his way on an empty container truck bearing registration number AS01NC-5795. He was intercepted near the Churaibari checkpost located on the Assam-Tripura border.

During a thorough inspection, law enforcement officials uncovered ten packets containing a total of 10.6 kilograms of ganja concealed within the vehicle.

Pranab Milli, the in-charge of the Churaibari Police Watch Post, estimated the street value of the seized contraband to be around two lakh rupees.

Abdul Waheed, the driver hailing from Gumra in the Cachar district, was arrested by the Bazarichara police immediately.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.