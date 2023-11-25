SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC from Meghalaya secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over TRAU FC from Manipur in a crucial I-League 2023 match.

The match was played at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.

In the five home matches, Shillong Lajong from Meghalaya picked up an impressive 11 points out of 15.

Shillong Lajong FC from Meghalaya secured draws against NEROCA and Sreenidi Deccan FC, and a hat-trick of wins against Gokulam Kerala, Delhi FC, and TRAU FC in the I-League 2023.

Shillong Lajong FC will next face a challenging away game against Rajasthan FC on December 03.