Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Actor and model Lin Laishram, on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. The couple has been in a relationship for several years and is excited to embark on this new chapter of their lives.

In 2018 Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were first spotted together at a party in Mumbai and rumours of them dating surfaced all over internet.



Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made their relationship official by attending several events together, including award shows and film premieres from 2019.



In 2020 rumour of the couple caught everyone’s attention but neither confirms the news. The couple continued to attend events together and is often seen vacationing together though.



Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their engagement in a private ceremony in 2019.

The couple announces their wedding on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur.

Reports say that the wedding will be a traditional Manipuri ceremony, and the couple will be wearing traditional Manipuri attire. The ceremony will be followed by a reception for close friends and family.

Many of the fans and friends of both the actors have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their upcoming wedding. They are wishing them all the best for a happy and fulfilling married life.